New Twitter update rips off TikTok’s ‘For you’ page

Twitter continues to undergo changes, and the latest brings a new tab that is very reminiscent of TikTok.

Announced this week, a new ‘For You’ tab is rolling out to Twitter users on iOS. Essentially, this is an algorithmic feed that attempts to surface relevant content for you.

It is not chronological, and while it sometimes shows tweets from people you follow, many tweets will be from other accounts.

Image: KnowTechie

If you prefer a more structured version of Twitter, you’ll need to swipe over to the ‘Following’ tab. At present, the iOS app always defaults to the ‘For You’ page when you first launch it.

This reminds us of a similar feature the company rolled out a year ago. It also auto-defaulted to an algorithmic feed. It only took days for Twitter to revert the changes after mass criticism.

And the new feature is already meeting similar criticism from users.

Time will tell if this new interaction of the feature stays or if Twitter and Elon Musk will roll this back as well.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: