Meta to add better tools and limits for teen advertising

In an effort to improve teens’ experiences on Facebook and Instagram, Meta is adding new restrictions for advertisers.

As reported by TechCrunch, advertisers will soon be more limited in how they target younger users. Additionally, teen users are getting more tools to manage what ads they see.

Starting in February, advertisers will no longer be able to target teens by gender.

On top of that, the update means advertisers can no longer use in-app activity on Instagram and Facebook for targeting purposes.

So, what exactly can be targeted once the changes are in place? Only location and age. Location is important because advertisers want to reach people in their service area.

Last year, Meta added new parental tools to Instagram (Image: KnowTechie)

Then, in March, teen users will gain access to a “See less” option on ads and other sponsored content. It’s a small change, but it could be helpful in the long run.

Meta is constantly trying to improve its image, and this is just the latest change in a long list of updates. Quest VR headsets recently received new parental controls.

On top of that, Instagram received new parental controls last year after abandoning its “Instagram for Kids” idea.

