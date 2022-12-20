Mastodon surges past 2 million users as Elon Musk ruins Twitter

As Twitter users become increasingly annoyed, decentralized social platform Mastodon has seen a surge in users.

Mastodon founder and CEO Eugen Rochko recently shared a blog post covering the jump in active users. The platform jumped from 300,000 users to around 2.5 million in October and November.

This comes as Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and pushed some questionable new rules and regulations on the platform.

One of the strangest, as Rochko notes, is banning links to other social platforms and suspending the Mastodon Twitter account.

Twitter has since pulled back on its ban on third-party links, and the @joinmastodon account is now reinstated.

But that’s not stopping people from abandoning Twitter in favor of the decentralized social platform.

Decentralization is what sets Mastodon apart from other social platforms. Users who create a Mastodon account choose a specific server to join.

That server is managed and moderated by an individual or group of people. And moderators generally organize each server around specific topics or interests.

Once you join a server, you can interact with or follow any Mastodon users, no matter which server they’re on.

Mastodon is the latest social platform to see a surge in users, thanks mainly to the chaos currently surrounding Twitter.

Maybe Mastodon will take Twitter’s place among the top few social platforms worldwide. With Elon Musk at the helm, who knows what will happen to the bird site?

