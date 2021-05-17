Maybe Bill Gates isn’t the loveable nerd we all thought he was

For years, Bill Gates has worked to establish himself as a loveable, philanthropic nerd who is for the people. Well, as we’ve all seen in the past, recent divorce proceedings have begun to tell a different story of who Bill Gates is.

Over the course of the last few decades, Bill Gates established and grew Microsoft into a world leader in computer software. With the billions of dollars he cultivated through Microsoft, he has developed a very likeable persona through various charity work and foundations.

However, when Gates and soon-to-be ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, announced their divorce earlier this month, some not so innocent revelations about him began to surface.

Not the Bill Gates we’ve been sold

Image: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Apparently, Gates isn’t necessarily the soft-spoken, nerdy guy that we have been led to believe. The New York Times published a report alleging that he has had a history of “questionable” workplace behavior at Microsoft. The article says that he had often pursued women who worked at Microsoft and even had an affair with one such woman in 2000. A Gates spokesperson responded to the claims, confirming that the affair did in fact happen.

It had become somewhat of a known thing at Microsoft that Bill liked the idea of pursuing women in the company. That is all quite ironic, considering that Bill and Melinda were initially introduced while Melinda was an employee at Microsoft. Still, these pursuits allegedly continued well into the 2000s, years after Gates and Ms. French Gates had been married.

The article also mentions an incident where Ms. French Gates pushed for her husband to pursue a sexual misconduct allegation against his money manager, Michael Larson. Gates wanted to handle the issue internally, but his wife insisted on a real investigation. Apparently, Larson still works for the billionaire today.

It has also been made clear that Bill had significant ties to Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking before his death in jail in late 2019. Gates and Epstein had known each other since 2011, which was three years after Epstein had already been found guilty of soliciting a minor when news came out of the two’s relationship after Epstein’s death. These ties are what ultimately led to Melinda filing for divorce.

What else could come out of this?

It’s no surprise that divorce proceedings have a way of digging up certain things that people may want to keep secrets. This is just the beginning of what could become some very lengthy proceedings that have the potential to dig up even more dirt surrounding Bill Gates.

Divorce proceedings can always turn out to be pretty ugly, but this is a bit different. For years, Gates has led the public to believe that he is just a loveable nerd who does a lot of work with charity. But the truth tends to come out during messy proceedings like this, and this divorce has potentially shed some light on who Bill Gates really is. While this news doesn’t necessarily negate all of the good that he has done, it has certainly tarnished his reputation.

