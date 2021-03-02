Here’s why Bill Gates prefers Android over iPhone

In a recent audio interview via the Clubhouse app, Bill Gates gave his take on the Android Vs. iOS debate. Gates spoke with Paul Davidson, the co-founder of Clubhouse, and journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin.

During this interview, Bill Gates elaborated on the reasons why he prefers Android over iOS. Gates also touched on subjects such as why Microsoft failed with its attempt to launch a competitive mobile operating system.

Even though Gates admitted to owning an iPhone, he said that Android powers his day-to-day smartphone. Gates pointed that the openness of the Android ecosystem and how Android interacts with software are the prevailing reasons he would always choose Android over iOS-powered smartphones.

Furthermore, Gates said that he particularly likes that some manufacturers offer pre-installed Microsoft software, which is quite convenient. He attributes all that to him getting accustomed to his Android smartphone and getting used to it. Gates confirmed that he had been using an Android-powered smartphone since 2017.

When it comes to iPhones, he said that many of his friends use them and that he keeps one close.

The app for this interview, Clubhouse, is available only for iPhone users. An Android version is said to be coming in the near future.

Also, in regards to Microsoft’s attempt at the smartphone market, Gates claimed that the way he handled the mobile division was one of his “greatest mistakes.”

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: