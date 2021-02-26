Elon Musk claims Starlink will have internet coverage for “most of Earth” by the end of 2021

Elon Musk revealed some of Starlink’s upcoming plans in a series of tweets as Starlink prepares to move from its beta to broader coverage. According to Musk, wider coverage will be “most of Earth” and will be complete by the end of this year. Additionally, they will be able to cover the entire planet by 2022.

However, even then, there would be a limit to the available slots to users for each region. Plus, Musk noted that Starlink’s broadband internet is best suitable for areas with low to medium population. That’s because cellular holds several advantages over Starlink’s satellite internet in urban areas.

In the United States, those that rely on traditional geostationary satellite services or DSL would be the ones that would benefit most from the broadband internet deprived by Starlink’s satellites cruising in Earth’s low orbit.

Speed will double to ~300Mb/s & latency will drop to ~20ms later this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2021

Based on Musk’s tweets, Starlink clients can expect internet speeds ranging from 50 to 300 Mb/s. Lower latency is also promised. Starlink expects latency to be in the range of 16ms to 19ms as soon as the summer of 2021.

In the meantime, Starlink had received government funding to bring broadband internet to 642,925 homes located in 35 states across the United States. The Federal Commission awarded millions of dollars to Starlink, which eventually will accumulate to $885.51 million. The primary condition for Starlink to receive the full extent of the government funds is to deliver 100Mbps download speed, and 20 Mbps upload speed.

Then there are the continuous calls from rival ISPs claiming that there is no way for Starlink to deliver 100Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload speeds.

Starlink’s response was simple, watch us do it. They backed that with real data from their 10,000 users spread across the United States and the world. And if that wasn’t enough, Starlink even said that eventually, they would be able to deliver 10Gbps download speeds.

