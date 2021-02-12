Elon Musk eventually wants to turn the Tesla Roadster into a hover car

Elon Musk wants to turn Tesla Roadster into a hover car because of course he does. Musk was recently on The Joe Rogan Experience (this was his third time on the show), and he discussed a wide range of topics. Most notably, the idea of turning the Tesla Roadster into a hover car.

Now, before we get all excited here, nothing is set in stone. This is just a couple of guys talking on an internet radio show spitballing ideas. When discussing the project, Musk’s main focus of building a hovercar is how to make it hover without, um, killing or injuring people.

Maybe it can hover like a meter above the ground (…) If you plummet, it’ll blow out the suspension, but you’re not gonna die,” he told Rogan. “(It could be) maybe six feet high…you’re not gonna die here.

Again, the plans of Tesla making a car that can hover in the air is currently not in the works. The company can barely get its cars out in time, so the idea of them pushing out a vehicle like this in the near future is a pipe dream.

When asked about the release date of Tesla’s upcoming Roadster, Musk told Rogan that it should reach customers sometime in 2022. Go ahead and give the whole episode a listen. It’s a bit over three-hours long, but everything Rogan and Musk discussed about the hovercar can be found below or visiting Spotify.

