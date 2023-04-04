Ford is phasing out AM radio for internet streaming in 2024

Ford is set to phase out AM radio in its vehicles starting in 2024, as the company aims to modernize its radio options in favor of internet streaming.

According to Ford spokesperson Wes Sherwood, this move reflects a broader trend in the industry towards offering a wider variety of radio options.

“A majority of U.S. AM stations, as well as a number of countries and automakers globally, are modernizing radio by offering internet streaming through mobile apps, FM, digital, and satellite radio options,” said Sherwood to the Free Press.

Although AM radio will no longer be a standard feature in Ford vehicles, it will still be available in commercial models due to a contractual agreement. The shift towards internet streaming marks a significant change for the automotive industry.

EV > AM?

Ford isn’t the first company to exclude AM radio in its vehicles. Tesla, BMW, Mazda, Polestar, Rivian, Volkswagen, and Volvo removed AM radio from their electric vehicles.

According to Mike Ramsey, an analyst specializing in digital transformation and innovation from Stamford, Connecticut, “this isn’t much different from automakers discontinuing 8-track players, cassette players, and CD players. Technology has advanced,” he told the Detroit Free Press.

Emergency Alert Systems

There has been some pushback as AM radio is critical in America’s emergency communications and news.

Alex Siciliano, Senior Vice President for Communication at the National Association of Broadcasters, spoke with the Detroit Free Press and expressed concerns about Ford’s decision, saying:

“There’s no question that AM radio plays a critical role in informing Americans and keeping them safe. It is the backbone of the Emergency Alert System. We are certain that Ford does not want to alienate the nearly 48 million Americans who listen to AM radio.”

The times are certainly changing.

As the phase-out of AM radio in Ford vehicles approaches in 2024, there will likely be pushback from those who rely on traditional AM radio and have no intention of switching to digital alternatives.

