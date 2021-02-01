The Tesla Roadster refresh will be revving to go in 2022

If you’ve been waiting for the refreshed Tesla Roadster to fill your garage while emptying your bank account, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer. CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the sporty speedster won’t be going into production until 2022.

Tesla got its start with the Roadster, and the company unveiled the revamp way back in 2017, alongside the Tesla Semi. At the time, the roadmap had it coming to market in 2020. That mark is now in the rearview, but it’s good to see that Tesla fans won’t have long to wait for the next-gen Roadster.

The new Roadster is said to have a zero-to-sixty mph in under 1.9 seconds, similar to the new Plaid trim of the Model S sedan, with a 250+ mph top speed. It’s also said to have 600 miles of range, which is impressive since the larger Model S tops out at 520 miles.

Finishing engineering this year, production starts next year. Aiming to have release candidate design drivable late summer. Tri-motor drive system & advanced battery work were important precursors. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Will those speeds for the Roadster get a bigger boost before release? Tesla was basing performance on their 2017 estimates, and it looks like they’re right on the money. They’ll likely want to beat the speeds of the sedans though, so perhaps expect to see the zero-to-sixty time come down.

Those impressive specs don’t come cheap though, with the Founders Series of the Roadster costing $250,000, all of which was due at the time of preorder. Only 1,000 of this version will be produced. The normal one had a $50,000 down-payment at the time of order, and Tesla hasn’t yet said what the full price will be.

