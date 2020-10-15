Elon Musk says the Tesla Model S will now cost $69,420 – Nice.

As more manufacturers get into the EV space, prices become more competitive. Such is the case this week, with EV company, Lucid, announcing that its upcoming Air luxury sedan would cost consumers $69,900 after tax credits, when it releases in 2022.

Now, “the gauntlet has been thrown,” according to a tweet by Elon Musk. Basically, Musk is saying that Tesla will undercut the pricing of the Lucid Air, bringing the price down to a crisp $69,420. Yes, Elon Musk is a child, and yes, I’m 100% here for it.

The gauntlet has been thrown down! The prophecy will be fulfilled. Model S price changes to $69,420 tonight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2020

This isn’t the first price cut for the Model S. Heck, it isn’t the first price cut this week. Earlier this week, CNET reported that the Model S price had been lowered by $3,000. Bring the price down from $74,990 to $71,990.

The Model S is one of Tesla’s higher-end models. It originally launched in 2012, and was really the jump-off point for Tesla and its range of electric vehicles. It featured slick lines and plenty of EV features that helped consumers see what electric vehicles could really accomplish. It originally launched for $76,000 and has basically stayed at that price since it launched. The only Tesla that is more expensive than this model is the Model X.

What do you think? Does this new price make you more interested in the Tesla Model S? Is this new price childish? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

