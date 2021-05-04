If you haven’t uninstalled Adobe Flash yet, Microsoft will be forcibly removing it in July

It’s well-known that Adobe Flash has been on its last leg for a while now, with the company practically begging you to remove the program back in December. At the time, Adobe announced that it was ended support for the program in January 2021.

That time has obviously come and gone, and now Microsoft is getting in on the action with a Windows 10 update that fully removes Flash from PCs. This was announced in a new blog post.

Essentially, starting in June, the preview update for Windows 10 will add the “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player” and then in July 2021, that will be added to the Latest Cumulative Update for Windows 10.

Users that are still on Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 will also get a security update in July that includes the forced removal of Adobe Flash.

So, yeah, that’s the news. If you still have the unsupported Adobe Flash program on your computer, you should absolutely consider removing it before Microsoft forcibly removes it, as it can be a security risk.

