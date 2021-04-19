Microsoft Edge’s Kids Mode will make sure your kids don’t stumble onto bad parts of the internet

Microsoft is rolling out a new Kids Mode inside its Edge browser, so your littles don’t stumble across any corners of the internet that you don’t want them to see. It’s free to use, and it doesn’t need the parent to install any extensions or other add-ons.

The new kid-friendly mode comes with a pre-set whitelist that parents can add approved sites to, along with privacy protections. It also restricts common Windows keyboard shortcuts, so your little Houdini can’t just exit the browser window and start a new, unprotected one.

Video: Microsoft

Setting Microsoft’s Edge to Kids Mode is only a couple of clicks away: Click on the User Profile Menu at the top-right of the browser window Select Browse in Kids Mode Select the age group from Five to Eight years and Nine to Twelve years Both groups include the strictest level of tracking prevention, and SafeSearch to filter out anything those little eyes shouldn’t be seeing. The older age range selection also includes a curated newsfeed from MSN for Kids, with things like science and animal facts. To switch back to the normal version of Edge, an adult must enter their Windows or macOS login credentials.

Kids Mode doesn’t stop there, with a whitelist of roughly 70 kid-friendly websites allowed at the start. If you decide that another site is appropriate for your kids, for example, their school’s website for their online learning, you can add it to the whitelist. Any other site your kids try to navigate to will get a cute-looking page reminding them that “Kids Mode can’t get to this site yet” and to ask an adult’s permission if they still need to get to it.

Edge is also rolling out more features this month, including a new password monitoring feature, a better history search, and query categories for Bing search.

