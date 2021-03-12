The new Chrome update is focused on loading faster and saving memory

Google’s Chrome browser has been the most popular browser for a while now. With over 60% of internet users preferring Chrome to other options, there’s no doubt that Google’s web browser is one of the best options available. However, the people at Google know that in order to maintain its position at the top, Chrome could still use some improvements.

Chrome 89 is the most recent update to the browser as well as Google’s Chrome operating system that is found in Chromebook laptops. This update focuses on better utilizing a computer’s memory in various processes. In a Chromium Blog post, Google says:

“In Chrome M89, we’re seeing significant memory savings on Windows–up to 22% in the browser process, 8% in the renderer, and 3% in the GPU. Even more than that, we’ve improved browser responsiveness by up to 9%…In addition to improving how we allocate memory, Chrome is now smarter about using (and discarding) memory. Chrome now reclaims up to 100MiB per tab, which is more than 20% on some popular sites, by discarding memory that the foreground tab is not actively using, such as big images you’ve scrolled off screen.”

While these changes are focused on the browser across many platforms, this update also focused on enhancing the browser experience on Android devices. In addition to more memory tweaks focused on the Android operating system, Google added a new feature to its browser on the platform: Freeze-Dried Tabs.

Basically, Freeze-Dried Tabs are smaller, simpler versions of Chrome tabs that will display on startup, allowing the browser to be loaded up to 13% faster. A quick example of the Freeze-Dried Tabs can be seen in action here:

According to the blog post mentioned above, Google plans on publishing several posts this year that go into detail about the technical aspects of the company’s popular web browser. It will be exciting to see how Chrome improves in the future.

