Here’s what NFTs on Instagram will look like

Earlier this week, Mark Zuckerberg shared that Instagram would begin testing the ability for users to share NFTs. Now, Meta has shared a few new details and a look at what we can expect with the new NFT integration.

After Zuckerberg’s initial announcement, Meta shared some details in a blog post on its website. In addition to a couple of screenshots, the post includes a list of the first batch of creators that will gain access to NFT sharing on Instagram.

Instagram’s NFT integration requires users to connect their digital wallets to their Instagram accounts. The platform will initially support Rainbow, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet, with support for Coinbase, Dapper, and Phantom coming soon.

Image: KnowTechie

When users share an NFT to their Instagram feed or in their Stories, the image will have a shimmer to signal that it’s an NFT. Additionally, they’ll contain a description of the NFT so other users know what they’re looking at.

Additionally, Instagram will have the capability to automatically tag both the creator and collector of the NFT, as long as privacy settings allow it.

Image: KnowTechie

Instagram shared that it would be expanding its NFT integration more broadly across the platform in the future. But for now, the feature is limited to 16 different creators and collectors on the platform.

You can see the full list of creators who have access to the integration in the Meta blog post.

