LG’s new 97-inch OLED TV vibrates to create 5.1 surround sound

LG is already a leader in OLED technology, and now it’s taking it even farther. A new 97-inch EX-OLED panel was just shown off and includes integrated sound. The panel vibrates to create sound without external speakers.

The 97-inch panel uses LG’s new OLED.EX. That uses new materials to be up to “30 percent brighter compared to conventional OLED displays.” It won’t quite be as bright as mini-LED, but that’s okay.

This is the largest OLED TV ever made. It’s also going to be the best sounding, with a 5.1 channel surround system embedded into the widescreen.

That’s possible because LG vibrates the screen to turn it into speakers, or possibly virtualized surround sound from one speaker.

Will this replace the need for external audio equipment? Probably not, as properly installed surround systems will always outperform a single device.

Still, it’s great to know that spending upwards of $25,000 on an LG OLED TV will get you passable audio.

Image: LG

LG isn’t only creating OLED for entertainment use, however. The company showed off multiple uses of its transparent OLED technology, including this use (above) in a conference room.

The glass wall has transparent OLED bonded to it. When off, it looks like a normal glass wall. When on, it can show presentation materials.

It’s still too early to tell if OLED, mini-LED, or micro-LED will win as the display technology of the future. It could even be another, unknown-as-yet technology that gets used.

What we do know is that LG is still breaking new ground with its OLED technology every year.

