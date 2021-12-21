Will Halo Infinite’s multiplayer co-op campaign have crossplay?

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode came out on December 8, a couple of weeks after Microsoft surprised us with the release of its free-to-play multiplayer in November. Unfortunately, the Halo Infinite campaign is currently missing a pretty important feature: a multiplayer co-op mode.

After the game’s year-long delay, developers 343 Industries decided to release the game without co-op mode, in an effort to finally get it into gamers’ hands. Co-op mode is planned to release in May of 2022, at the beginning of the game’s second battle pass season, but we all know that could change.

But Halo Infinite is a multiplatform game. Some people may be wondering how cross-platform play will work or if they’ll even be able to play with friends on other platforms. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Will the Halo Infinite campaign feature crossplay co-op?

Short answer: Yes

Yep, Halo Infinite’s campaign will let you play with your friends no matter which platform you are all on. The game is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and Microsoft has made it a point to make cross-platform play as easy as possible.

READ MORE: When does the Halo Infinite Forge mode come out?

Not only that, but Halo Infinite also features cross-progression. So, as long as you sign in with the same Gamertag, you can take both your multiplayer and your campaign progression across any platform where the game is available.

Gamers were restricted to gaming only with friends who had the same gaming platform as them for a long time. It’s really nice to finally see that becoming a thing of the past, at least to some extent. If only Halo Infinite had launched with co-op mode already implemented, like every other game in the series.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.