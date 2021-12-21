When does Halo Infinite’s Forge mode come out?

Halo Infinite finally arrived at the end of 2021 after being delayed for more than a year. Like many others, the game experienced COVID-related delays that meant that we weren’t going to get it alongside the Xbox Series X|S in November of 2020.

The game did finally come out near the end of 2021. The free-to-play multiplayer was released as a surprise in November with the campaign following shortly on December 8. But the game is still missing an important feature that has become a staple to the series: Forge.

Halo’s Forge is a unique game mode that lets players customize and share maps. The mode became a staple in Halo 3 after gamers came up with all kinds of maps. We know that Halo Infinite will eventually have a Forge mode of its own, but when can we expect to see it?

When is Forge coming to Halo Infinite?

Short answer: Season 3 of Halo Infinite

Unfortunately, we don’t know when Forge will actually come to Halo Infinite. All we’ve gotten so far is that 343 Industries, the developer of the game, says that Forge is coming during Season 3 of the game.

And no, we don’t know when Season 3 is coming. Initially, the company told us that a co-op campaign would come in Season 2 with Forge coming in Season 3. And each season was supposed to last for three months, meaning Forge could come sometime in May or June.

But it doesn’t look like that is the plan anymore. Season 1 of the game is still going strong, and it is now set to last until May of 2022, which is several months past what we initially thought. That means Season 2, and the co-op campaign have also been pushed back to May, with Season 3 and Forge pushed back even further.

So, all we can do now is speculate. My guess would be that Forge will likely come at least sometime before the end of 2022, but that is pure speculation. We’ll update this post with any new information, but, for now, you’ll have to enjoy the Halo Infinite campaign and any multiplayer maps that 343 Industries adds into the game.

