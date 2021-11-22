Does Halo Infinite multiplayer feature cross-platform play?

The free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer has finally been released, and people are super excited to get their hands on the game. The storied shooter made its triumphant return after a six-year hiatus and the community is stoked to finally hop in and customize their Spartans for glorious battle.

Considering that the original Halo: Combat Evolved was the flagship game for Xbox way back when the original Xbox console launched, it’s only fitting that Halo Infinite continues the tradition of Xbox exclusivity to this day. But console exclusivity has a pretty loose meaning today.

Since Halo Infinite was launched in the transitional period between the 8th and 9th generation consoles, the game is available for both Xbox Series X|S and the older Xbox One.

It was also released on PC at the same time as its console release. With all of the different platform options available, you might wonder if Halo Infinite features cross-platform play for these devices.

So, can you play Halo Infinite with people on other platforms?

Short answer: Yes

Fortunately, Microsoft has made it a point to make sure that PCs and Xbox consoles play well together, and that is certainly the case when it comes to Halo Infinite.

No matter if your friends are playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC, you can all hop in a party together to take on your enemies. On PC, this includes both the Microsoft Store and Steam.

If you’re on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, joining up with your friends in Halo Infinite is as easy as sending an in-game invite, just like any other game. On PC, it works the same way only your game invites will be delivered to you through your PC’s Xbox app.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: