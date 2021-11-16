Can you play Halo Infinite on PlayStation?

The time has finally come. Halo Infinite has made its way into the hands of gamers after years of anticipation. The classic franchise has been a staple in gaming for the last 20 years, and the most recent installment has been touted as one of the next great first-person shooters.

Since its origin, Halo has always been a franchise synonymous with Xbox. The first installment in the franchise, Halo: Combat Evolved helped launch the original Xbox console and Halo games have been a staple on Xbox consoles ever since.

But what about this time around? It has been a long time since there was a new Halo game released. Will Halo Infinite be the game that finally brings series to other consoles?

Is Halo Infinite available on PlayStation?

Short answer: Nope

Unfortunately for PlayStation gamers, Halo Infinite is not going to be the Halo game that breaks the console barrier. The latest installment in the series will continue the tradition of exclusivity and will only be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

And that’s only the beginning of Xbox’s exclusivity. The company has been making waves in the gaming community, with the development of the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming. As those services continue to evolve, Xbox and its various game developers are likely to lean more towards console and PC exclusivity.

