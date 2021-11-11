You can now watch Twitch on your Nintendo Switch

The popular streaming app, Twitch, is looking to expand its horizons. Now, the app is available for download on the Nintendo Switch, potentially bringing the platform to a whole new audience.

You can download the Twitch app straight to your Nintendo Switch from the console’s eShop. Just start the free download, and you’re ready to start watching your favorite streamers as soon as it finishes.

The Twitch app works similarly on Switch as it does anywhere else, with a few simple differences. When you first load the app up, you’ll see a Home tab with recommended streams. There’s also a browse section that lets you discover new streams by category or you can search for your favorite streamer specifically.

Image: Nintendo

One major difference in the Twitch app for Switch is that you won’t be able to keep up with a stream’s live chat on your console’s screen. You can, however, scan a QR code on the console with your phone to load up the chatroom on your phone.

You can also scan a QR code or use an eight-digit verification code that shows up on the screen at twitch.tv/activate to easily log in to your Twitch account on the Switch app. This should take some of the hassles out of logging into your account on another new device.

This is a pretty cool integration for the Nintendo Switch. Apps are somewhat limited on the console, so it’s exciting to see some more content make its way to the Switch.

