Sony takes the wrap off the PSVR 2 in its first official reveal

We’ve been hearing about PlayStation’s next virtual reality headset for a few months at this point. And now, we have our first look at PlayStation’s latest gaming innovation, the PSVR 2 headset.

In a blog post on the company’s website, Sony revealed its upcoming VR headset to gamers for the first time. The company teased us with a small update earlier this year, but this is the first time that we are getting a look at the PlayStation VR2 headset in full.

Inspired by the design of the PlayStation 5, the PlayStation VR2 headset and controllers will look very familiar to PS5 gamers. The headset uses the same matte white finish contrasted by the solid black interior. Take a look for yourself.

Image: Sony

Both the headset and the controllers that come with it feature a similar orb-like shape. And the controllers feature ergonomic curvature that should feel good in your hands, similar to the DualSense controller.

And the ergonomics of the headset are a major improvement over the original PSVR headset. The new headset features lens adjustment so you can optimize your view. And it’s lighter than its predecessor, which is impressive considering the new and improved features on the device.

Sony’s blog post explains its goal behind the design in detail:

“Our goal is to create a headset that will not only become an attractive part of your living room decor, but will also keep you immersed in your game world, to the point where you almost forget you are using a headset or controller.”

While we’ve been given little hints about the PSVR 2 headset for a while now, this is the first time we’ve gotten an official look at the full headset.

And the company still hasn’t shared any kind of release date for the headset. But PlayStation made it a point to share this first look with us today. That could mean that the PlayStation VR2 headset is on its way soon. For now, we’ll have to wait for more information.

