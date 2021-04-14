The Oculus Quest 2 goes completely wireless thanks to a new Air Link feature

Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 has been the company’s most popular VR headset so far and the device is still evolving. The headset’s new feature, called Air Link, will make it so users can connect their headsets wirelessly to a PC to make playing PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2 much easier.

This feature will come with the v28 update for the Oculus Quest 2. Previously, Oculus Link was the only way to play PC VR games on your Oculus headset. Oculus Link is essentially a USB cord that connects from your headset to your PC allowing you to play exclusive PC VR games, like Half-Life: Alyx. This way was effective, but having to connect via a physical cable made the VR experience a little less immersive while also limiting mobility. Oculus Air Link is looking to evolve on this concept.

Air Link is looking to do essentially the same thing as Oculus Link, giving gamers a way to play PC games on their Oculus headset, with one pretty major improvement. Air Link will be completely wireless, meaning no pesky cord to get in your way while you are battling enemies in VR. This will allow for a more immersive experience, giving users a full range of motion with no extra obstacles.

The update will also include a couple of other features, such as allowing for 120 Hz gameplay. This is a pretty big upgrade, considering the highest refresh rate for an Oculus game now is 90 Hz. The Air Link feature will initially be rolled out in a beta of sorts, meaning the company will be taking customer feedback for some time in order to fully optimize the feature.

There is no word yet on when this update will be coming, though the company confirmed in a blog post that the update would roll out gradually, similar to past updates. While users should expect the updates “soon,” it is important to note that the Air Link feature will not be unlocked until both the Oculus Quest 2 and PC are updated with the v28 software.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: