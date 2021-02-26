Facebook’s Portal is a video chat device aiming to make video calls more convenient. Now, the company is looking to expand on the device by adding the wake phrase “Hey Facebook” as a way to prompt the device to take a voice command.

Facebook originally announced that this feature will be coming to the Oculus Quest 2. However, users will find that the new phrase is now listed as an alternative to “Hey Portal” on Portal devices.

While this may seem to make sense for Portal devices, the Oculus VR headset may not make as much sense. It seems like “Hey Oculus” might be the better choice.

Facebook continues to want its name on everything

We all know that Facebook doesn’t have the greatest reputation these days. From failing to remove terrible content to locking out Oculus users who can’t access their Facebook accounts, the company has been in the news recently for some not-so-great things.

Even with all of this negative press, the company continues to want its name on everything. While this wake word makes sense for Portal devices, the company is aware that this may not be ideal for Oculus users.

In the announcement mentioned above, the company ensured that this feature will remain an optional feature. This should be a welcome surprise for those who like to keep the Facebook name as separate from their Oculus devices as possible.

While it is yet known if “Hey Facebook” will actually catch on, it will be interesting to see how users react to the new wake phrase.

