Trump is trying to get his Facebook account reinstated

Donald Trump must really miss his Facebook account because he’s doing whatever he can do to get it back. Apparently, the former president submitted an appeal directly to Facebook’s Oversight Board, which will eventually make a decision to see if he’s allowed back on the platform.

The Facebook Oversight Board, headed by a group of 20 global experts, will look at why the company banned Trump’s account permanently. Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Denmark’s former prime minister and a member of the Oversight Board, confirmed to Channel 4 News about the appeal.

“We can confirm that a user statement has been received in the case before the Oversight Board concerning President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will have no further comment concerning that statement until the Board has issued its decision.”

The Oversight Board announced that it took the case on January 21. The board has 90 days total to decide whether Trump will remain on the platform. A decision made by the Board cannot be overruled once made.

So why was Trump banned in the first place? The US Capitol riots. That’s why. While the platform had plenty of reasons to ban him before, it took that event to remove him. Facebook wasn’t the only platform to ban him either. Trump is banned on Twitter, Snapchat, and is currently suspended by YouTube. The list goes on.

If my math is right, we should expect to hear a decision about this ruling sometime in late April. Hopefully, we can trust the Facebook Oversight Board to make the right decision.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: