YouTube has removed videos from Donald Trump and the White House

With Facebook, Twitter, and more taking action against Donald Trump, YouTube can now be added to that list.

According to The Verge, YouTube has removed a new upload by the Donald Trump channel, as well as two videos from the official White House channel. It’s not exactly clear what these videos included, but YouTube tells CNN Business that they “incited violence.”

The removal means that the Donald Trump channel has received a strike and will be unable to post new videos or livestreams for seven days.

In a statement to The Verge, YouTube notes,

After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence. As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days — which may be extended.

This isn’t the first time YouTube has removed content from Donald Trump. Previously, they removed a video posted to the channel that addressed rioters at the US Capitol. The video continued to push unfounded claims of election fraud.

These strikes and removals go along with YouTube’s new policies that videos with fake election news would not only be removed, but the channels would receive strikes.

