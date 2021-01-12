Facebook is removing all references to “Stop the Steal”

The riots at the US Capitol, which lead to multiple deaths, have prompted many social and tech companies like Facebook and Amazon to make changes.

Parler was banned from basically everything, QAnon merch was removed from Amazon, and now Facebook is nuking the term “Stop the Steal.” This term, used by right-wing conspiracy theorists, alludes to fraudulent election results.

Of course, these aren’t real, as proven by multiple, multiple failed lawsuits, but that hasn’t stopped his followers from spreading lies on sites like Facebook using the popular term.

Facebook had previously removed some groups and pages that were using the “Stop the Steal” motto, but this new action is much more widespread.

According to the blog post and Guy Rosen, VP Integrity, and Monika Bickert, VP Global Policy Management, “We began preparing for Inauguration Day last year. But our planning took on new urgency after last week’s violence in Washington, D.C., and we are treating the next two weeks as a major civic event.”

They go on to say that the team is working “24/7” to enforce policies as Inauguration Day approaches. They also mentioned that they will continue to pause all pollical ads with no end date announced for that yet.

