Facebook is removing the infamous “Like” button from public pages

Facebook is trying something new. The company announced it would be removing a popular feature from pages used by public personas and companies – the like button.

When you normally visit a public Facebook page, you’re given the opportunity to like the page. This also shows how many other users like the page too. As part of a new redesign, they’re dropping the “likes” count and will now only show follower counts, which Facebook says it will make things a whole lot easier.

We are removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favorite Pages. Unlike Likes, Followers of a Page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base.

Facebook also redesigned its pages, giving pages their very own News Feed, which will allow users to “discover and join conversations, follow trends, engage with Facebook friends and fans, and interact with peers.”

So essentially, the company is switching out the “Like” button for a follow button. That’s it, nothing groundbreaking here. Read more about all the changes via the company’s blog post here.

