In desperation, Parler is suing Amazon after it booted them from AWS

After the US Capitols riot last week, right-wing social platform, Parler, was put under the microscope. It was already on people’s radar as a website that harbored right-wing extremist, but it wasn’t until now that companies started taking action against it.

First, Google and Apple removed the app from their app stores, and then Amazon booted it from its web hosting services. By doing so, Amazon effectively removed Parler from the internet.

Parler’s CEO has stated that no one will touch them now and, in an act of desperation, is suing Amazon over the shutdown.

As reported by TechCrunch, the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Western District Court, is all over the place, with it stating Amazon is motivated by a “political animus” before never mentioning that again. They called it a conspiracy to help Twitter. It references “Hang Mike Pence” trending on Twitter without mentioning the whole part about terrorists chanting that at the US Capitol and that people on Twitter were condemning it.

Parler continues to obviously ignore the hate and threats on its platform. As TechCrunch reports, “By way of contrast, one Parler post cited by Amazon says that “we need to start systematicly [sic] assasinating [sic] #liberal leaders, liberal activists, #blm leaders and supporters,” and so on.”

That post referenced by Amazon is not a one-off thing. Our own research saw many similar posts on Parler with large amounts of likes and comments.

It will be interesting to see how this goes, but I can’t imagine much will happen from this.

