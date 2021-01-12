Twitter and Amazon are finally doing something about QAnon

QAnon, the group that believes in a bunch of right-wing conspiracy theories, have, for the most part, been allowed to exist on the internet without much issue. Now, that is starting to change.

QAnon supporters (and other domestic terrorists) stormed the US Capitol last week and that seemed to be the kick in the butt some of these online platforms needed to start removing their presence.

Take Twitter, for example. Since Friday of last week, the social platform has removed over 70,000 accounts. It isn’t removing people that simply dabble in the conspiracy theory, but instead is removing accounts that focus solely on spreading QAnon conspiracy theories.

Then, on top of that, Amazon has also taken action, removing many products pushing QAnon and its conspiracy theories. This includes clothing, books, and more.

Amazon’s decision to remove products from its ecommerce store follows shortly after the company banned right-wing platform Parler from its web hosting services.

I doubt this is the end of bans, suspensions, and removals. The real question, however, is – what took so long?

What do you think? Glad to see the platforms taking action? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

