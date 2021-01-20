It looks like Facebook plans on keeping Donald Trump’s ban in place

Two weeks ago, Facebook finally banned Donald Trump from the platform. The reason? The US Capitol riots. While the platform had plenty of reasons to ban him before, it took that event to remove him.

At the time, Mark Zuckerberg stated “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.” Zuckerberg went on to say that the ban was in place “indefinitely” and at least through the two remaining weeks he was in office.

Now, according to sources and reported on by NBC News, Facebook has no plans to reinstitute Trump’s Facebook or Instagram accounts. It should be pointed out that these are just sources and should be taken with a grain of salt, however.

This is just the latest blow to the former president, who has been banned on Twitter, Snapchat, and is currently suspended by YouTube.

There’s always Parler…. oh, wait. Well, maybe Parlor then.

Have any thoughts on this? Glad to see Trump banned? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: