Regardless of whether Trump runs again in 2024, Twitter says the ban is permanent

Well, it’s official. Trump’s Twitter ban is permanent, even if he decides to run again in 2024, says a high-level executive at the company.

Twitter’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal, was asked on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” whether the company would restore Trump’s account if he ran again. Here’s what Segal had to say:

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO or you are a former or current public official,” Segal said.



“Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we would have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.”

When pressed again by Squawk Box host Rebecca Quick for a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer, Segal simply responded, “He was removed when he was president, and there’d be no difference for anybody who [was] a public official once they’ve been removed from the service.”

You can watch a portion of the segment below:

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform whether you're a commentator, you're a CFO or you are a former or current public official," says $TWTR CFO @nedsegal on if President Trump's account could be restored. pic.twitter.com/ZZxascb9Rz — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 10, 2021

Last month, Twitter banned Trump from its platform after determining that his posts posed “the risk of further incitement of violence.” “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Twitter isn’t the only platform that banned him. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and a whole mess of other platforms all gave him the boot too. Will other platforms follow Twitter’s lead here?

