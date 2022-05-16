Sony reveals a portion of the new PlayStation Plus games lineup

Sony’s new PlayStation Plus tiered subscription service is set to come out for gamers gradually over the next month. To help build some hype surrounding the new service, the company has shared some of the free games it will offer to the Extra and Premium tiers.

Sony released a blog post earlier today sharing some new details about its upcoming service. Included in the post is a list of more than 50 of the free PS4 and PS5 games that users will gain access to with the PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium tier.

The list includes games from both Sony’s own PlayStation Studios as well as popular third-party games. Some of the games include popular titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and many more.

The free PS4 and PS5 games in PlayStation Plus are similar to what Xbox Game Pass offers. You can download and play these games as long as they stay available on the service. And Sony will regularly update the list, replacing games with new options to keep things fresh.

Third-party games included with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers

Sony is really trying to position the service as a great way to play popular games. Just check out some of the third-party games that will be available through the service.

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Batman: Arkham Knight

Celeste

Cities: Skylines

Control: Ultimate Edition

Dead Cells

Far Cry 3 Remaster

Far Cry 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

For Honor

Hollow Knight Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mortal Kombat 11

Naruto Shippuden 4

NBA 2K22

Outer Wilds

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

The Artful Escape

The Crew 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division

You can see a full list of the games that Sony has shared with us so far in the blog post.

The list of 50 plus games in the blog post is still a fraction of what’s to come, as the company says it will have up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games available to download and play for the Extra and Premium tiers.

The new PlayStation Plus subscription service is right around the corner, with its initial launch in Asia on May 24. Users around the world will get access to the new feature in the weeks following.

This service has the potential to shake up the subscription gaming world in a major way. Sony has taken a page out of the Xbox Game Pass game plan with this all-in-one subscription service. And it looks like the newcomer could give Game Pass a run for its money.

