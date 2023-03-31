Free PS Plus games in April 2023: New month, new games

April is officially underway, which means another batch of free games for PS Plus subscribers.

Anyone with an active PlayStation Plus subscription can access three or four free games every month. They’re available no matter which PS Plus tier you subscribe to.

This month, you get three games for free. And, even better, it’s a pretty good list. All three games can be claimed from April 4th to May 1st.

So let’s see what’s up for grabs for PlayStation Plus subscribers this month.

Free PlayStation Plus games in April

April free games kick off with Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

The LittleBigPlanet spin-off takes a 3D platformer approach, offering the familiar artsy settings and cloth-like worlds players have come to love.

This time, the game ditches the 2.5D platforming and user-generated content found in its predecessors, opting for a more conventional linear-level design

Next is Meet Your Maker, an early-access post-apocalyptic FPS focusing on building bases and creating trap-filled dungeon-run mazes. Players collaborate building levels or playing community-made ones. It’s insanity.

Closing this list out is Tails of Iron. This game lets players guide Redgi through a brutal hand-drawn RPG to defeat the Frog Clan, meeting unique allies and unlocking valuable resources along the way.

Get your free PlayStation Plus games now

That covers this month’s free PlayStation Plus games. All of this month’s games are available on PS4 and PS5 via backward compatibility.

And you’ll have until April 3 to download last month’s free games.

