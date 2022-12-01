Xbox Game Pass is adding several games this holiday season

Xbox constantly rotates games in and out of its Xbox Game Pass catalog. This holiday season is no different, as Microsoft plans to add several new games over the course of the month.

Game Pass continues to be one of the best deals in gaming today. The catalog consists of more than 100 games that players can download and play anytime they want until they’re rotated out.

As we kick off December, a few new games are available on Game Pass via Xbox Cloud Gaming, console, or PC. And even more are coming in the next few weeks.

Play these games today

Image: Xbox

We’ll kick things off with the new games on Game Pass that you can play today. First up is Eastward, available on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Eastward is a unique, isometric RPG following the story of John and Sam as they brave the lands of Eastward. Ravaged by unusual creatures, Eastward is on the brink of apocalypse, and Sam’s mystic powers could hold the secrets of bringing it back.

Also available today is The Walking Dead: The Final Season. Play through the emotional final season of this epic zombie story on Cloud, Console, or PC with Game Pass.

If you have Game Pass on PC, you can also play Totally Reliable Delivery Service. This sandbox lets you join up to three friends to deliver

And in case you missed it last week, Xbox added Battlefield 2042 to the Game Pass list. Thanks to EA Play, you can hop in the latest shooter from EA on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Coming soon to Game Pass

Image: Xbox

Those games are available to play today, but Xbox has several more games that it’ll add to Game Pass over the next month. Here’s a full list of those games and where you can play them.

Needless to say, there will be plenty of new games for you to try throughout December. Of course, whenever new games are added, Xbox tends to rotate some older games out of Game Pass.

Games leaving Game Pass in December

Image: Xbox

A total of 11 games are leaving Game Pass on December 15. But remember, you can purchase the games for a 20 percent discount while they’re still on Game Pass if you want to keep playing them in the future.

Here are the 11 games leaving Game Pass on December 15:

If you see any games on that list that you want to keep playing past December 15, you might want to take advantage of the 20 percent discount while you can before it goes away.

That’s what this month looks like in Xbox Game Pass. If you’re bored with what’s been on offer, check out some of the new additions. Keep your eye out for more new games over the next few weeks.

