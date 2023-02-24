#GameTechie
Baldur’s Gate 3 gets official release date and new trailer
We finally get to return to the Forgotten Realms in August.
Fans of Dungeons & Dragons have been waiting for Baldur’s Gate 3 for more than 20 years, but the wait is almost over.
During Sony’s State of Play, we learned that Baldur’s Gate 3 is officially coming out on August 31, 2023. This was also the first time the game was confirmed for PlayStation 5.
Baldur’s Gate 3 is a DnD adventure set in the famed Forgotten Realms. It follows the beloved stories of Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2. Those games came out decades ago and became instant classics for fantasy fans.
This time, the game is in the hands of Larian Studios. Larian is the creator of the Divinity: Original Sin series, one of the best turn-based strategy video game franchises of the last decade.
Baldur’s Gate 3 has seen its fair share of obstacles in its development. The original games featured more real-time combat. You could pause and choose each character’s next move before letting it play out.
However, Larian scrapped that system for this one and replaced it with true, turn-based combat. That led to some hitches in development, pushing back the release of the game.
A small portion of the game has been available on Steam since 2020 for early-access users. But that version is severely limited and barely scratched the itch of fans who can’t wait to play the game.
As a big fan of DnD, as well as the Divinity: Original Sin series, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been on my radar for a long time now.
I can’t wait to see what kind of spin Larian put on fifth-edition Dungeons & Dragons to keep players interested in Baldur’s Gate 3. And the wait is finally almost over.
