The best pro Fortnite headsets

Fortnite is one of the most exciting games that shifted the flow of the traditional battle royale genre. It introduced unique mechanics and hundreds of “eye candy” customizations such as skins, weapons, and other items. To enjoy the best things offered by Fortnite, you must have excellent gaming gear, to begin with.

Starting with top professional Fortnite headsets is a great thing. In this article, you will learn about some interesting Fortnite headset suggestions with different qualities and advantages.

The HyperX Cloud II represents a hallmark of excellence that’s beneficial for professional Fortnite players. Even star players like Vivid, Drakonz, and Noizeeh have relied on Cloud II’s effectiveness and inherent style.

Now with a 7.1 virtual surround sound functionality, the HyperX Cloud II will provide a real immersive scale that can change your gaming experience significantly. You’re probably aware that immersion plays a big factor in competitive FPS games, and also in other genres as well. It even has an impressive noise-canceling microphone with 25kKhz frequency response. This basically means that team communication is more than acceptable with HyperX Cloud II. The headset is also properly optimized for TeamSpeak, allowing continuous voice chat without hurdles.

If you’re also one for comfort, you won’t be disappointed with Cloud II. Its memory foam earpads are great for your ears and comfortable enough for long hours of grinding. HyperX Cloud II is also lightweight enough, so you don’t have to worry about strain. Just don’t expect much in terms of customization options – a small price to pay for a handy, reliable headset!

As the top choice of prominent Fortnite players like Ganji and Mackwood, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is guaranteed to bring hours of full-audio immersion. At first glance, you will admire the sleek and professional design of the headset. It’s as if the headset carries an insignia that emphasizes the wearer’s passion for gaming.

With special dual-chamber drivers, the HyperX Cloud Alpha will ensure that all sounds are clear and undistorted. Other headsets are all about appearances but Cloud Alpha takes the concept of quality to a different level. It also features the traditional HyperX comfort level so that you won’t get distracted while scoring precious kills. Cloud Alpha’s detachable noise-canceling microphone is really a godsend during high-octane matches. As for compatibility, HyperX Cloud Alpha hits the sweet spot for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Nintendo Switch.

Sizing is not a problem because HyperX Cloud Alpha is flexible enough for many gamers – casuals and professionals alike. There may be some minor issues with crosstalk but this can be solved by a couple of audio tweaks or adjustments on your preferences.

Just a few notches away from the $200 benchmark, the Astro A40 wired gaming headset is a top choice for your professional gaming needs. It boasts a high-quality audio system, MixAmp compatibility, and a unique style that trumps many inferior headsets. It’s like Fortnite’s extremely reliable Pump Shotgun – a simple gun that can take you to places!

The Astro A40 gaming headset is tuned with the exclusive Astro V2 – a system designed for delivering phenomenal audio function for gamers and streamers alike. Once you’ve tested the V2, you will never try non-V2 headsets anymore. Aside from that, the headset’s MixAmp Pro ATR system comes with numerous digital utilities supported by Dolby Digital Surround Sound. Astro A40 is also ready for 3D audio – an innovative function loved by gamers far and wide.

A gaming headset matters, and it matters even more if it’s reliable and has a high level of performance. If you’re looking for that kind of headset, you can never go wrong with the Beyer Dynamic DT 990 Pro. H1GHSKY1 of FaZe Clan will definitely agree.

The Beyer Dynamic DT 990 Pro offers a zenith combination of audio experience, user-friendly integration, sound mixing compatibility, and prolonged comfort. Every Fortnite match that you engage on with this headset becomes an immersive stretch of bang and boom, thus making you crave for more. Aside from gaming, the Beyer DT 990 is great for numerous studio applications and can be used for work. If you want to be an audio engineer, for example, the Beyer Dynamic will fit right up your wheelhouse.

Beyer Dynamic DT 990’s headphone frequency can reach up to 35.000 Hz. Aside from that, it has a sound pressure level of 96 dB. In terms of comfort scale and flexibility, this headset leads the track. The velour earpads will fit nicely over your ears, so you won’t have problems with wrong angles or constant adjustments. Before buying the Beyer Dynamic DT 990, you may need to prepare because it’s above the $100 ballpark – which can be a real deterrent for casual gamers.

Steelseries Arctis Pro is not like your ordinary gaming headset. First, it has a steep cost that can reach as high as $300. Second, the headset offers maximum audio functionality with a plethora of cool options. The Arctic Pro is meant for professional gamers, and it can also bring satisfaction to any casual gamer.

Built with dual-wireless technology, the Steelseries Arctic Pro will ensure lossless audio during critical gaming moments. You no longer have to worry getting detached or confused while under heavy fire. If you’re a big gaming immersion lover, the Arctic Pro will amplify such experience. Environmental sounds will feel real and the cacophony of pitched battles will put you to the edge. The headset also comes with special Hi-Res speakers that can reach 40,000 Hz. Also, the included ClearCast mic ensures studio-level capability and noise cancellation. This eliminates garbled TeamSpeak sessions which can bring your game down.

Longevity is another strong quality of the Steelseries Arctic Pro. It has two swappable batteries that can guarantee up to 20 hours of continuous gaming. It’s no wonder that Fortnite star team Ghost Gaming respects this headset.

The best professional gaming headset is not a myth – it’s just frequently contested. But the headset that will probably hold a decent spot is Logitech G Pro X. This headset looks simple but it has impressive audio capabilities that you can’t find with common gaming headset brands. And Myth of Team SoloMid is also an avid user of Logitech G!

The Logitech G Pro X has a Gen 7.1 surround sound functionality, guaranteeing superb delivery of game sounds, music, and overall object awareness. Once you’ve used this headset, you will feel the dash of realism pumping in your veins. Whether you’re a loyal Fortnite player or an aspiring Creative Destruction maverick, Logitech G Pro X will match your needs.

For your convenience, you can access the profiles available on Logitech G HUB software. Through this system, you can use and tweak user profiles for casual or tournament purposes. You also have the option to pick from the headset’s inline mic or boom mic. For easy carry, feel free to use the Pro X’s spacious travel bag.

If you’re looking for an optimum audio experience that has an acceptable price ballpark, the Astro A50 is your best shot. With an average price of $200, the Astro A50 is geared for hardcore, victory-driven professional gamers. This headset is favored by the great Daequan of Team SoloMid. Surely, only a few Fortnite outliers can argue with that!

The Astro A50 is powered by TRO Audio V2 – an immersive audio system designed to deliver clear dialogue, music, and in-game sound. Once you’ve been immersed with this system, you will probably develop a sophisticated sense of audio selection. The headset also features free ASTRO command center software that will let you control voice communication and other related audio settings. If you’re a Fortnite streamer, you can truly benefit from such function.

If you love customization, the A50 Mod Kit will hook your interest. This kit includes a synthetic leather headband and noise-insulating ear cushions. Just keep in mind that the kit is compatible with Astro A50 Wireless Gen 4 headset.

Final thoughts on these Fortnite headsets

Now that you’re aware of the best headsets meant for professional Fortnite gaming, you should step back for a while. Try to determine which qualities matter a lot for you. Are you after a groundbreaking, realistic audio experience? Or perhaps you care about deeply ingrained functionality that can last for many years? Take your time and go over the options available. And once you’re ready, just order away!

