How to reinstall Fortnite on iOS even after Apple removed it from the App Store

Unless you’ve been free of social media for the past week (lucky you), you are probably aware of the legal showdown happening between Apple and Fortnite creator, Epic Games. After Epic Games snuck a new payment method in, and after Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store, and after Epic Games sued, Fortnite has been back in the news more than it has been in quite some time.

Maybe all of this Fortnite talk has you wanting to dive back into the title. It’s already been confirmed that for players that still have the hit battle royale on their iPhone and iPad that they can continue to play until Epic’s next big patch, but what about if you’ve previously had the game on your phone? Is there a way to get it back?

Surprisingly, the answer is yes, and we’ll show you how below.

How to get Fortnite back on your iOS device now that it is no longer on the App Store

Alright, so first things first, this will only work if you have had the game installed on your iOS device in the past. If you’ve never downloaded it, you’re out of luck.

Open up the App Store on your iPhone or iPad Tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner Navigated to the Purchased section (if you are on some sort of family plan, you may have to click on My Purchases next) Search for Fortnite And boom, you’re done.

Currently, this method still works but as Epic Games continues to update Fortnite, it is doubtful that iOS players will be able to continue to jump in with everyone, as they will be on a different version of the game.

