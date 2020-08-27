Microsoft Flight Simulator is a gorgeous game and because it uses real data from the world, there are plenty of amazing things to see. That data also translates to storms, something that currently has virtual storm chasers rushing to the cockpit due to Hurricane Laura.

While we don’t want to diminish the real-life severity of this storm, it has also provided an epic opportunity for players looking to fly nose-first into the category 4 hurricane.

We’ve compiled some of our favorite sights from Twitter, so if you don’t own Microsoft Flight Simulator (or if you don’t have a PC that can power the beefy game), you can live vicariously through some of the content below.

Virtual storm chasers take on Hurricane Laura

The calm above the storm

Above & around Hurricane Laura Microsoft Flight Simulator (Live Weather) pic.twitter.com/T7v8aJ0jhG — Petri Levälahti (@Berduu) August 27, 2020

I feel like that first plane might struggle a bit

Flying through a hurricane in Microsoft flight simulator pic.twitter.com/4ktofzEHJG — Nyan (@WaifuHunterNyan) August 27, 2020

Hurricane Laura over Louisiana

Managed to get some shots of Hurricane Laura over Louisiana as it is happening right now on Flight Simulator. This is insane!#HurricanLaura #FlightSimulator2020 pic.twitter.com/IfRB2nqiOv — … (@JMW_BOYZ) August 27, 2020

The sense of enormity in this picture is amazing

Hurricane Laura looks impressive in Flight Simulator! ⛈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/FGhsAqE2c5 — Simon Coudé (@SCoude) August 26, 2020

You’ll need to zoom in on the picture, but check out how many people are storm chasing

Look at all of these green dots (players) in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 trying to experience flying through Hurricane Laura. pic.twitter.com/P5Btz5yagF — Patrick McDonald (@Bearxor) August 26, 2020

And finally, a true bird’s eye view of the storm in Microsoft Flight Simulator

There you have it, an assortment of views of Hurricane Laura from the comfort of a virtual plane. With the game using real weather tracking and data, it will be interesting to see what other sights and events players check out in the future.

What do you think? Do you own Microsoft Flight Simulator? Plan on checking out Hurricane Laura? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

