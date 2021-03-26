Sony is giving PS4 and PS5 users 9 free games this month, no PS Plus required

Sony is continuing to give away various games for free as part of its Play at Home initiative. Starting yesterday, nine games were added to the list of free games available to PlayStation users. These games are free for everyone on PlayStation until April 22. These games are available to everyone, and a PlayStation Plus subscription is not required.

Two underwater adventure games, Abzu and Subnautica, are included in the recent free games. The much-liked dungeon crawler Enter the Gungeon, and the colorful action-shooter Rez Infinite is also available for free. Players can also enjoy the open-world puzzle game The Witness as part of the Play at Home initiative.

Additionally, PlayStation is looking to bring some PSVR titles to the free initiative. Players can get their hands on the popular action-adventure titles Moss and Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well as the insane “rhythm violence game” Thumper. You can also explore the exotic world of Paper Beast for free as part of the program.

PlayStation’s Play at Home initiative is still not over

This is not the end of the Play at Home initiative for PlayStation users. The complete edition of Horizon Zero Dawn will be available from April 19 until May 14, and the company has stated that the initiative will last until June, so there will still be more to come. It looks to be a promising few months for PlayStation gamers.

The initiative first saw users receiving Ratchet and Clank for free earlier this month, and that game is still available for free download until March 31. You can download the nine games mentioned above for free until April 22, but keep your eyes peeled. More free games will be coming to PlayStation over the next couple of months, and we’ve got you covered.

