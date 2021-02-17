The official Microsoft Office app is finally available for iPad

Back in late 2019, Microsoft launched a single Office app that contained PowerPoint, Excel, and Word. However, the app was not optimized for iPad. This week, Microsoft released an update that turned the Windowed mode into a fully optimized iPad app with all the features of the Android app.

The newly updated app contains the same features that you find with the individual apps. There aren’t any significant differences between the features within the individual apps and the unified app. The only real difference is that the unified app has Excel, Word, and PowerPoint under one roof.

The latest update is ready for installation. In addition to the core functions of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, the unified app can convert images to tables and text, allows for document signing, PDF creation, QR codes to open links, and so on. Furthermore, it is now possible to easily transfer files between your PC, smartphone, and iPad with ease and speed.

The newly updated Microsoft app is available through Apple’s App Store and only for users subscribed to Microsoft 365. iPad users also need to be running iPadOS 13 or a later version if they want to use the app.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: