Is Starfield coming to PS5?

Quick Answer: Starfield (when it releases) is not coming to the PS5 or PS4 consoles and will be available only on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Bethesda’s upcoming video game, Starfield, is highly anticipated among gamers eager to get their hands on the new IP.

The game has been affectionately dubbed “Elder Scrolls in space” by game director Todd Howard, setting high expectations for the gaming publisher’s latest offering.

After much anticipation, we finally have a release date for Starfield, and fans are counting down the days until they can finally get their hands on it.

Bethesda’s acquisition by Microsoft has left many gamers wondering about the fate of Starfield. Will this much-anticipated new IP be an Xbox exclusive, or will it be available on other gaming consoles?

Let’s jump right in and find out.

What platforms will Starfield release on?

Short answer: Xbox Series X|S and PC

Gamers on consoles like PlayStation 5 hoping to get their hands on Starfield will be disappointed to learn that Bethesda’s highly anticipated new IP will be an Xbox exclusive.

Genre Action role-playing game Developer Bethesda Game Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks Release date September 6, 2023 Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass Price $70 USD Setting A new sci-fi universe set amongst the stars Storyline An epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery

To make matters worse, the game will only be available on current-gen consoles, meaning Xbox One owners will be left out in the cold.

However, PC gamers will be happy knowing they can play Starfield on their machines. So if you’re an Xbox One owner, want access to the game, and own a PC, you’re not completely out of luck.

One bit of good news is that Starfield will be available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, which means that subscribers won’t have to pay full price for the game.

This is certainly welcome news for those looking to save a few bucks on the new release.

We’ll soon find out if all the Starfield hype was worth the wait

Gamers have been eagerly anticipating Starfield for over five years, and it’s among the most highly anticipated games in recent years.

Coming from Bethesda, who are responsible for some of the biggest RPG franchises ever, like Elder Scrolls and Fallout, there is a ton of pressure for Starfield to be great.

Gamers have long waited through delays, teasers, and more to see this game. Hopefully, it lives up to the hype and doesn’t crash and burn like some games in recent years (we’re looking at you, Cyberpunk 2077).

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: