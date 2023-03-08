When does Starfield release?

Quick Answer: Starfield releases on September 6, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will also be available on Game Pass the same day.

Starfield is the latest IP from Bethesda, and the space adventure game looks extremely promising.

For those that have been keeping up, it’s been years since Bethesda first revealed the game. It’s the first new IP from the Elder Scrolls and Fallout creators in quite a while.

After hearing rumors and speculation about the game for so long, we finally have a better idea of when the game is coming out. Better yet, we have an official release date.

When does Starfield come out?

Short answer: September 6, 2023

Bethesda revealed the official release date of Starfield in March of 2023. The reveal came with a new trailer for the game and a dedicated Starfield Direct announcement for June 11, 2023.

The trailer included a brilliant cinematic in the middle of space. Bethesda’s Todd Howard shared the official release date in a video from the company offices. Check it out here:

We can also see a little gameplay in the background of the video. We can see both first-person and third-person modes with some gunplay and a look at some of the enemies we may face in the game.

Bethesda made a name for itself with exceptional franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. Those are two of the most celebrated RPG franchises in gaming, so there are big shoes to fill with Starfield.

Starfield seems to be on a much bigger scale than previous Elder Scrolls and Fallout games, with space travel and interplanetary missions and stories.

Again, we’ve been hearing about this game for many years at this point. Hopefully, the end product can live up to the hype.

