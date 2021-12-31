7 games we can’t wait to play in 2022

Despite the obstacles from the COVID pandemic that continued to plague the world throughout the year, 2021 ended up being a decent year for video games.

PlayStation gamers got to experience a brand new IP from Arkane Studios in Deathloop and Xbox gamers were surprised with Halo Infinite in November.

But so many projects were pushed back and delayed as a result of the complicated work environment of the last year.

Games like Dying Light 2: Stay Human and Horizon Forbidden West were pushed back from their original release dates and won’t be coming until sometime in 2022.

With so many games being pushed back to 2022, it has set the year up for some pretty exciting releases. With luck on our side, these games will stay on track, and 2022 will be one of the best years for gaming in recent history.

Here are some of the games slated for release in 2022 that I’m most excited about.

The most exciting upcoming games in 2022

There really are a ton of games set to come out across consoles and PC next year, but there are a few that have caught my eye over the last few months. These are the ones I can’t wait to get my hands on.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

This sequel to the incredibly popular 2015 zombie survival game has a lot of hype around it. Dying Light 2: Stay Human builds on the mechanical excellence and engaging story from the original game. Utilizing parkour and various tools, like a paraglider, you get to explore a massive open-world city as you fight for your survival against hordes of evil undead.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man was an instant hit when it was released for PlayStation in 2018. The game has since received a small sequel of sorts in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but it’s set to receive a full sequel in 2022. The game will feature all-new villains and it looks like Miles Morales will be meeting up with Peter Parker. I can’t wait to get my hands on this game (if I can ever get ahold of a PS5).

Starfield

Starfield is a brand new IP from Bethesda Softworks, creators of classic franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. We haven’t gotten anything more than the brief teaser trailer above, but the space RPG has been in development for years and is expected to come out in November of 2022. Bethesda is known for creating amazing RPGs, so it will be interesting to see how the company takes on space.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

This standalone dungeons and dragons-inspired adventure from one of Borderlands’ most popular characters has me really excited. As someone who loves both Borderlands and Dungeons & Dragons, I can’t wait to see what kind of mayhem can be conjured up in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This adventure is actually coming pretty soon to consoles and PC on March 25.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

We’ve been hearing about a video game adaptation of James Cameron’s Avatar for almost five years now, but we finally got a brief glimpse at what Avatar Frontiers of Pandora could look like earlier this year. Not much is known about the game yet, but it will likely be a standalone story set in the Avatar universe. It’s scheduled to be released sometime in 2022 and, hopefully, the game’s development will stay on track.

Gotham Knights

With Batman dead, saving Gotham falls into the hands of the B-Team of Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood. Gotham Knights features two-player co-op gameplay and lets you play as any of the four Knights as you take on various villains, like Mr. Freeze. Gotham Knights doesn’t have a set release date, but the game is expected to come out sometime in 2022.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

And of course, we can’t forget about the sequel to the 2017 hit for the Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Breath of the Wild 2 (the actual title is still TBA) will thrust Link into the world created in the original game, with all-new storylines and adventures to experience. This sequel will be available only on the Switch, and it’ll be coming sometime in 2022.

Those are the seven games that I’m most excited about getting my hands on in 2022. Of course, there are many other games, like God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring, that are expected to be released in 2022, but these are the ones that I’m most excited about.

After the hectic year that was 2021, it looks like there are a lot of games to look forward to in 2022. Let us know which games you are most excited about playing in 2022.

