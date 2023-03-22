How much will Starfield cost?

Quick Answer: Starfield is set to cost $70 on Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will also be available through a Game Pass subscription.

Starfield is the highly anticipated action RPG from Bethesda. It’s reported that the in-game world will be huge, but does that come with a huge price tag?

Bethesda has been working on the game for over ten years at this point. With such reputable series as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout under its belt, players have high hopes for the game when it finally releases.

So, with some of the background out of the way, let’s dive further into Starfield pricing and your options.

Starfield pricing – how much will you pay for the game?

Short answer: $70, unless you play it through Xbox Game Pass

Starfield is going to set players back $70 on both Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you haven’t purchased a game in a while, that pricing might surprise you.

But, surprisingly, it is a shift we are seeing across many AAA games.

The $60 price tag for AAA games is slowly becoming a thing of the past, first spurred on by the release of current-gen consoles like the Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers do have an additional option, however, and one that is much more friendly on the wallet.

Starfield will be available as a day-one release on Game Pass. That means players paying the $14.99 monthly membership fee can play much cheaper.

Finally, for Sony gamers, it should be noted that Starfield is not coming to PS5.

But why $70?

Spending that much on a new video game definitely hurts the wallet – but what is the reason for the increases? Is it just greed, or is there more to it?

Microsoft announced in December 2022 that first-party games made for the Xbox Series X|S would feature the $70 price tag.

According to a Microsoft spokesperson, the increased prices “reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles.”

And, honestly, we get it. Games are bigger than ever, and the teams required to not only build games but market and maintain them have grown.

Starfield looks like a blast

We can’t wait to explore Bethesda’s world in Starfield. The company makes great games (even if they are a bit buggy), and we believe Starfield will continue that trend.

Starfield is set to release on September 6, 2023. If you and your friends are expecting to dive into the world on Day 1, make sure to check out Starfield’s multiplayer status here.

Genre Action role-playing game Developer Bethesda Game Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks Release date September 6, 2023 Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass Price $70 USD Setting A new sci-fi universe set amongst the stars Storyline An epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery

