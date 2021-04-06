Sony adds Marvel’s Avengers, Borderlands 3, and more to PlayStation Now

PlayStation has just added three games to the growing list of games available with PlayStation Now. Borderlands 3, Marvel’s Avengers, and The Long Dark are all now available as part of the subscription.

PlayStation users can get access to a large library of games for free as part of a PlayStation Now subscription. The service is available on PS4 and PS5 and gives users access to over 700 games.

The list of PlayStation Now games is becoming pretty substantial, and now may be the best time to give the service a try. In addition to these three games, Sony is now offering a seven-day free trial to PlayStation Now.

PlayStation Now is available on both PS4 and PS5, though there are some stipulations. Currently, there are only PS4 games available as part of the service, and that will continue to be the case. That means that even though Borderlands 3 and Marvel’s Avengers are available for the PS5, the version that is available as part of PlayStation Now is the PS4 version of the game.

These games won’t stay part of the PlayStation Now service forever, so you need to act quickly if you want to try these games out. Borderlands 3 will be available for free until September 29 of this year. Marvel’s Avengers will be leaving the service much earlier on July 5. It wasn’t announced when The Long Dark would be leaving the platform, but if you are interested in playing these games, now may be the best time to give PlayStation Now a try.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.