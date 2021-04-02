Xbox will bring MLB The Show 21 to Game Pass on day one

Microsoft has just announced that MLB The Show 21 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass users on the game’s launch day, adding to the ever-growing list of games that you can play for free with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Originally a PlayStation exclusive, the MLB licensed superstar franchise from Sony is making its Xbox debut this year. It was just recently announced that MLB The Show 21 would be coming to Xbox for the first time, and now users will be able to have the game for free on day one as part of Xbox Game Pass.

The game will be coming to all platforms where Game Pass exists, with the exception of PC. The game has not been confirmed to become available on PC, but the idea is not entirely out of the question. In a post on the Xbox website, MLB Senior Vice President of Games & VR, Jamie Leece said:

“We’re delighted to announce that MLB The Show 21 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one and will be available on April 20 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as on Android phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for Ultimate members. Both MLB The Show 21 Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Standard Editions will be included with Xbox Game Pass so members will be able to play the best version of the game regardless of which console they’re on. And with cross-platform play and progress, you can play against others online, and earn and use content across the platform and generation you choose.”

This is fantastic news for Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. MLB The Show has been the most popular MLB licensed baseball game for a while now, and Xbox users have been waiting to get their hands on the game. Now they’ll be able to play on day one with an active Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

