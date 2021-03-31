Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for April 2021

Spring is here, and it’s time for another round of free games on Xbox. This time around, Microsoft is making four games free on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

There aren’t any AAA blockbusters available in this month’s free haul, but free games are always worth it. There are definitely some titles in here that are at least worth checking out for free. And hey, we all love boosting that game library.

Reminder: You will need an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription in order to redeem these free games during the month of April.

Free Xbox Games with Gold for April 2021

This month’s Games with Gold list has a few interesting titles from multiple genres. Race in a 5-ton big rig against up to 12 other competitors in Truck Racing Championship or impress the gods in Vikings: Wolves of Midgard. We could all use to take out our frustrations on the occasional mythical beast.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

Those are your four free Games with Gold for April 2021. This isn’t the most impressive list we’ve seen, but it’s always nice to get those free games every month.

