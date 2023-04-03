Free Xbox Games with Gold in April 2023: new titles revealed

With spring here in full bloom, it’s time for a new batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers in April.

Just like every month, Xbox is offering free games for Gold subscribers. The platform offers two free games this month, a downgrade from the last few months.

Anyone with an Xbox Live Gold subscription can access these free games every month. Remember, if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get Xbox Live Gold as an included benefit.

So let’s see what’s up for grabs this month.

Free Games with Gold in April 2023

Xbox kicks off April’s free Games with Gold with Out of Space: Couch Edition, a co-op multiplayer and strategy-based game.

In this unique couch co-op and strategy game, you and your friends must work together to build a sustainable spaceship, clean up the mess, and keep the alien infestation at bay.

With exciting features such as automating tasks with robots and adopting dogs to help you out, Out of Space is a game that will keep you engaged for hours on end.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind

Next on the list is Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, a puzzle-adventure game based on the BBC and Netflix series.

The game lets you step into the dangerous world of the infamous Shelby family, known for their criminal exploits in post-World War I Birmingham.

As the Mastermind, you must strategically control key gang members, including the cunning Tommy Shelby, to uncover a sinister plot that threatens to destroy the family’s criminal empire.

Check out all three titles and their availability dates below:

Out of Space: Couch Edition ($9.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 30

($9.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 30 Peaky Blinders: Mastermind ($24.99 ERP): Available April 16 to May 15

That covers April’s free Games with Gold. While it’s not as exciting as the four free games we used to get every month, it’s better than nothing.

Remember, anyone who has an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can snag these games for free over the course of the month.

