Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for April 2021

Somehow it’s already almost April, and that means that there’s a whole new list of free games that are coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

This month’s list includes a couple of fan-favorite zombie titles, as well as a completely new release for PS5 users. As a reminder, an active PlayStation Plus subscription is required to access the free monthly games. It should also be noted that PS4 titles can be played with backwards compatibility on the PS5.

Here are the games that you can access for free, starting on April 6.

Free PlayStation Plus games for April 2021

There are some really great titles available as April’s free PlayStation Plus games. Play as the bounty hunter Deacon St. John in Days Gone, an apocalyptic open-world RPG. Customize weapons and skills to aid you in surviving the dangerous wasteland, filled with terrible zombies and humans alike. Days Gone will be available on PS4 and PS5 via backwards compatibility.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is a first-person shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4 with a slightly different twist. In this game, you battle against undead Hitler and his horde of zombie Nazis in an attempt to save the world from certain destruction. Zombie Army 4: Dead War is also available on both PS4 and PS5

Oddworld: Soulstorm is a new release that will be available only to PS5 users for free as part of the PlayStation Plus subscription. In this game, you continue the story of Abe, the lovable alien from the 1997 original game Oddworld: Abes Oddysee for the original PlayStation. In this game, you’ll have to solve puzzles and fight bad guys in order to save your people from imprisonment. Oddworld: Soulstorm is available on both PS4 and PS5, but is only free on PS5 as part of the PlayStation Plus subscription.

These are the PlayStation Plus free games for the month of April. All of these titles will be available for free download starting April 6 and ending May 3.

