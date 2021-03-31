Niantic’s new mobile game demo shows the power of 5G paired with augmented reality

Niantic is gearing up for the future, with a demo of a new game, dubbed Codename: Urban Legends, coming along to show how the company is preparing for 5G networks. This reveal comes on the heels of the rumored new AR glasses that the company is also working on.

In the brief demo for Codename: Urban Legends, we see multiple players casting spells against enemies in an AR world across a park. There are many similarities to Niantic’s previous games, Pokémon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, though the multiplayer gameplay seems much more fluid. This is almost certainly made possible by the introduction of 5G.

5G networks’ low latency and high bandwidth capacity are what make the network really appealing to Niantic. In fact, the company believes that “AR gaming will be 5G’s killer app”, meaning the company hopes to utilize the network to its full potential.

With the release of this teaser video, the company has announced that it is already working with several major cell phone network providers to test out Codename: Urban Legends. The 5G network has allowed for 10 times as many players at once, while having significantly less latency issues.

Codename: Urban Legends, along with a couple of other exciting projects, is going to keep Niantic in the AR spotlight for the foreseeable future. The company certainly has the resources to excel in this area, with the recent announcement of the Niantic Planet-Scale AR Alliance. Niantic has teamed up with 5G network providers around the world to create an optimized AR landscape for its applications across any network. Together with these networks, Niantic is looking to make the best AR applications possible with 5G technology.

